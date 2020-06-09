Brokerages Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $1.48. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $2.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $9.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $13.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.68. 494,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,446. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.88. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.