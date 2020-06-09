Brokerages Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Post $5.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings per share of $5.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.81. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $5.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $24.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.70 to $24.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $26.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.90 to $27.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,933. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

