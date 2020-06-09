Brokerages Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report $15.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $15.47 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $14.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $63.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.25 billion to $63.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $66.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.90 billion to $68.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:LMT traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $410.75. 1,702,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,933. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.