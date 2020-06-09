Brokerages Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report $15.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $15.47 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $14.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $63.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.25 billion to $63.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $66.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.90 billion to $68.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $410.75. 1,702,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,933. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

