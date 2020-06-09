Brokerages Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.66 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report $335.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $321.70 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $373.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTHR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $802,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $563,569.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at $436,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,393,256. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.82. 460,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,636. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $125.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

