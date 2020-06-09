Brokerages Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $9.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.67 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.90.

Shares of AAP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.35. 920,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $171.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.