Brokerages Expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.31. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.36 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,773. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.77.

Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

