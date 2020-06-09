Brokerages Expect Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Announce $0.00 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Fluent an industry rank of 140 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluent by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares during the period. 31.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLNT traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 181,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,343. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $184.48 million, a P/E ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

