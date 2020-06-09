Brokerages Expect O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.49 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $10.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.79.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 5,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,313,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $419.73. 500,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.15 and its 200-day moving average is $396.16.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

