Brokerages Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGI shares. CIBC lowered OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OrganiGram stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,134,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,185. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $309.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.47.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

