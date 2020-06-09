Brokerages Expect Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.24 Million

Analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post sales of $56.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.70 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $53.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $241.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.10 million to $252.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $250.63 million, with estimates ranging from $238.84 million to $267.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 36.72% and a negative return on equity of 500.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 98.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $434.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Featured Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.