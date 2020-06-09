Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.36. The Carlyle Group reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of ($745.70) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 168.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.66. 3,735,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,241. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.33 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

