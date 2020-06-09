Brokerages Expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. Viavi Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

VIAV stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,203. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 413,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 193,560 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,550,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.