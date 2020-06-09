Brokerages Expect Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Zynex reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of Zynex stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.43. 1,150,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,489. Zynex has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

