Brokerages Set $2.50 Price Target for OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG)

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $2.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . an industry rank of 64 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

NYSE OEG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,487. OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

About OrbitalEnergyGroupInc .

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

