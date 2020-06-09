Brokerages Set ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) PT at $36.25

Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACIW. ValuEngine lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of ACIW traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 672,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,614. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $39.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.39 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,061,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,998,000 after purchasing an additional 293,109 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,976,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,756,000 after purchasing an additional 367,031 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,117,000 after purchasing an additional 286,647 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the period.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

