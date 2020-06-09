Brokerages Set American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Price Target at $82.50

Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Raymond James cut shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded down $3.45 on Friday, reaching $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.85.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in American Financial Group by 55.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 172.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 19,864 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

