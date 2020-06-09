Brokerages Set ASOS plc (LON:ASC) Price Target at GBX 3,101.36

Shares of ASOS plc (LON:ASC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,181.50 ($40.49).

ASC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($33.73) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ASOS to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 1,650 ($21.00) in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of LON:ASC traded down GBX 208 ($2.65) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,100 ($39.46). 427,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,773 ($48.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,688.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,750.68.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) by GBX 21.80 ($0.28). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASOS will post 8097.0004576 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,100 ($26.73) per share, with a total value of £21,000,000 ($26,727,758.69). Also, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,773 ($35.29) per share, for a total transaction of £49,914 ($63,528.06).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

