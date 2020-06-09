Brokerages Set Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Price Target at $19.90

Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of ELY traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. 3,111,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,553. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $442.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after buying an additional 80,709 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,743,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,564,000 after buying an additional 30,498 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.