Brokerages Set Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) PT at €5.08

Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.08 ($5.71).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEZ. Warburg Research set a €5.70 ($6.40) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.52) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.30 ($3.71) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €6.00 ($6.74) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Get Deutz alerts:

Deutz stock traded down €0.24 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €4.16 ($4.67). The stock had a trading volume of 641,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The company has a market capitalization of $439.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.42. Deutz has a one year low of €2.62 ($2.95) and a one year high of €9.05 ($10.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.