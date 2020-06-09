Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Target Price at GBX 1,497

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,497 ($19.05).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,260 ($16.04) to GBX 1,335 ($16.99) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.86) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,440 ($18.33) to GBX 1,705 ($21.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of LON:HL traded up GBX 42 ($0.53) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,670 ($21.25). 1,068,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,603.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,668.68. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 1,147 ($14.60) and a one year high of GBX 2,186 ($27.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

