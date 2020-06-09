Brokerages Set Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT at $26.00

Shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 971.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 705,012 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 306,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRUS stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. 101,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,122. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $160.31 million and a PE ratio of 64.59.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

