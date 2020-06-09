Brokerages Set Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) PT at €183.99

Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €183.99 ($206.73).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($235.96) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($193.26) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday.

Linde stock traded down €2.20 ($2.47) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €190.10 ($213.60). The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a 50-day moving average of €174.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €178.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. The company has a market cap of $99.84 billion and a PE ratio of 21.02. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €130.45 ($146.57) and a fifty-two week high of €208.60 ($234.38).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

