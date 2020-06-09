Brokerages Set Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Price Target at $18.00

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $637,995.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,322 shares of company stock worth $733,729. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1,212.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

