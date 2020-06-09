Brokerages Set Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Price Target at $18.00

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75.
In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $637,995.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,322 shares of company stock worth $733,729. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1,212.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.
