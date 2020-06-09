Brokerages Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT at $70.40

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.25. 208,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.47. Plexus has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.22 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $89,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 8,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $559,057.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,278 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Plexus by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 1,231.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

