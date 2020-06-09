Brokerages Set PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) PT at $32.00

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get PolyOne alerts:

Shares of POL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 495,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,132. PolyOne has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.82.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PolyOne will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 47.93%.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J Scott Horn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $74,050.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $213,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,576 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.