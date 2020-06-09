Brokerages Set Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Target Price at $70.00

Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Regenxbio stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $37.34. 409,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,653. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $55.23.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 197.23%. Regenxbio’s quarterly revenue was up 1855.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regenxbio will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,260. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Regenxbio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

