Brokerages Set Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) PT at $8.25

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. 122,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,763. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $189.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

