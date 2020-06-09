Brokerages Set Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) PT at $8.25

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
