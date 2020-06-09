Brokerages Set Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Target Price at GBX 273

Shares of Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 273 ($3.47).

SDRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Superdry from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 230 ($2.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 285 ($3.63) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Get Superdry alerts:

Superdry stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 168.10 ($2.14). The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $137.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 295.61. Superdry has a one year low of GBX 60.10 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 529 ($6.73).

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.