Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.80

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.80 and last traded at $51.28, with a volume of 399400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIPC. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 34.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 134.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,460,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,616,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,487,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,309,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,945,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

