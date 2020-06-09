BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) Receives C$48.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

TSE:DOO traded down C$1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,578. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. BRP has a one year low of C$18.56 and a one year high of C$75.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.42.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.8900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

