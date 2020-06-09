BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTGOF. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Get BT Group alerts:

Shares of BTGOF traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 118,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,054. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BT Group stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.