Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. 218,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,045. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.95.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.37). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 902,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 52,454 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

