Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.03). Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Cactus had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $154.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHD. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cactus from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

WHD traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 548,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,667. Cactus has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 1,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

