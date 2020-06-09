Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to report sales of $70.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.74 million and the lowest is $61.13 million. Cactus posted sales of $168.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $310.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.06 million to $345.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $197.79 million, with estimates ranging from $145.89 million to $241.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.89 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WHD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. 548,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,667. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cactus has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $35.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,531,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after buying an additional 202,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after buying an additional 64,308 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,053,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 36,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 78.1% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 441,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.