Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a gaming company engaged in providing casino entertainment services. The Company operates casino resorts on multiple continents and its casino entertainment facilities include land-based casinos, riverboat or dockside casinos, managed casinos, combination greyhound racetrack and casino, combination thoroughbred racetrack and casino, and harness racetrack and casino, hotel and convention space, restaurants, and non-gaming entertainment facilities. Its resorts operate primarily under the Harrah’s(TM), Caesars(TM) and Horseshoe(TM) brand names. Caesars Entertainment Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

CZR stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $12.39. 12,650,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,893,850. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 9,570,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,696,000 after buying an additional 7,299,494 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,277,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,372,000 after buying an additional 6,216,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,697,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,689,000 after buying an additional 6,095,830 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 11,816,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after buying an additional 4,872,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $54,554,000.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.