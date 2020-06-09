Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Negative

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a neutral rating to a negative rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAL. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Caleres from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.40.

Get Caleres alerts:

CAL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,003. The company has a market cap of $412.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.94. Caleres has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $24.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.91 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5,295.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 32.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.