Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)’s stock price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.71, 1,735,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,639,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Callaway Golf from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.97.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.70 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.67%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 400.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.