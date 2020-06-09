Callisto Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.74 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $59,371.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.96 or 0.02510991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00070266 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,551,597,445 coins and its circulating supply is 2,512,579,996 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

