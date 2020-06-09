Camden National Bank Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,421,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,954. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

