Camden National Bank Cuts Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after buying an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after buying an additional 322,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after buying an additional 782,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in United Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after buying an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,292,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $74.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,724,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.