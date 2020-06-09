Camden National Bank Cuts Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Prologis by 73.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.20. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

In other Prologis news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.