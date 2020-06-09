Camden National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.6% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Chubb by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.87.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,914,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,038. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

