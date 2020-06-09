Camden National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,806,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,711,934. The company has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

