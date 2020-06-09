Camden National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after buying an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,519,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,537,975. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

