Camden National Bank Has $5.95 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 16,223 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,612,000. AXA increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,849,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $2.43 on Monday, reaching $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,740,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380,192. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

