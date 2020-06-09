Camden National Bank Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 2.3% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 353,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $58,418,000 after buying an additional 201,905 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 11.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,442,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,962. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.02.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.21.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

