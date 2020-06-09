Camden National Bank Has $859,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Camden National Bank reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 50.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.51. 2,819,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $174.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.74 and its 200 day moving average is $153.56.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total value of $1,824,028.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

