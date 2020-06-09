Camden National Bank Has $9.02 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 2.5% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,966,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,219. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The company has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

In related news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.