Camden National Bank Increases Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 881,320 shares of company stock valued at $129,480,488. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY remained flat at $$149.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,076,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,297,333. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.22.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

