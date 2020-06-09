Camden National Bank Purchases 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 466.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,898,000 after buying an additional 257,894 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $332,028,000. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $8.02 on Monday, reaching $1,448.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,913. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,363.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,340.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

